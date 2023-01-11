With their suspension behind them, Matt and Nick Jackson are close to recapturing the titles they were forced to drop after the backstage brawl with CM Punk.

It’s winner-take-all at the Forum

There is no greater anticipation in pro sports than a Game 7.

But, for reasons distinct to pro wrestling, that Game 7 lore has been missing from the industry. Perhaps that will change Wednesday night.

This week’s Dynamite features the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a AEW trios title match against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta and Fénix). Taking place at the famed Kia Forum—formerly known solely as the Forum—in Inglewood, Calif., the home to the epic battles between the Lakers and the Celtics in the NBA Finals. It marks the culmination of a seven-match series, where the two teams have split the first six matchups.

The venue is especially meaningful to Bucks’ Matt and Nick Jackson, two native California sons.

“Game Seven at The Forum, it doesn’t get much bigger,” says Matt Jackson. “Historically, there have been many Game 7s played here, so it’s fun that we get to add to that history. I watched so many Lakers games there when I was a kid, so it’s a little surreal every time we get to go there and roam the halls where all the greats used to walk.”

Seven-match series are ambitious in wrestling, particularly in the modern era where fresh, never-before-seen bouts are king. There was some trepidation about Tony Khan’s idea to pit Omega and the Bucks against Death Triangle in seven straight matches, Nick Jackson explained, but the pros far outweighed the cons.

“At first, we kind of hesitated,” says Nick Jackson. “That changed when we talked. We might not ever get this opportunity again to wrestle three of the best wrestlers in the world, and this will be the seventh time on TV. I guess we were all a little worried that fans might think it’s repetitive, but that was the challenge, and it excited us to make every match a little bit different from one another.”

The Bucks relished the challenge of seven consecutive matches against the same opponent, especially considering the opponents include the Lucha Bros., Fénix and Penta.

“Wrestling the Lucha Bros. just feels like home,” says Matt Jackson. “When I started training to become a professional wrestler, I was first taught the style of lucha libre in the beginning, so bracing for intricate arm-drags, head scissors, fast-paced sequences is second nature. We’ve been consistently wrestling them for years now, and have trust in each other. I feel safe when I work with them—like I can do anything. No idea is too crazy. Nothing is impossible or too ambitious. With them, I can do anything and the impossible is possible. They’re our current greatest opponents.

“So our goal quickly became: How can we top every match from before? How can we tell different stories every time? Can we keep fans’ interest? Every wrestling fan assumes it’ll go seven matches, so how do we keep the suspense? At this point in our career, the most fun part of wrestling is a good challenge. And I think we’ve all collectively done a fine job at answering the challenge that came with this.”

Nick Jackson attributes the chemistry with Penta and Fénix to two sets of brothers devoted to their craft.

“It definitely has something to do with being siblings,” says Nick Jackson. “They’re our greatest rivals of our career and my personal favorites. It’s funny, we always compare each other and say Penta and Matt are the ones who love psychology, and Fénix and I love the crazy moves. They have a very similar story to us, and I think the chemistry comes from a lot of those things.”

An integral part of the Bucks’ trio team is the third man. That is Kenny Omega, who makes a convincing claim for best in the world every time he has a match.

Fate intervened when the Bucks were on their first tour of Japan in May 2008. They were such an obscure indie tag team that their small bank accounts dwarfed their name value. They were in Japan exploring the unknown and searching for a break, which drew them to Omega.

“Our goal was never to become millionaire wrestling stars on television,” says Matt Jackson. “That didn’t seem practical. We simply just wanted to make a living doing what we loved and being the best at it. At that time, it was rare to do that.

“I remember flipping the pages of the wrestling magazine that I bought at Lawson Station and seeing a curly haired Canadian kid using a vending machine in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. I’d heard of Kenny Omega and researched that this was also his first time touring Japan. When we finally met him stateside, we had the connection of talking about being foreigners in Japan and trying to make it. He was quirky, had a great sense of humor just like us, and shared the common goal of wanting to make a living showing the world what he felt wrestling could be: fun.”

The Omega-Bucks friendship actually began the night Matt tied the knot in November of that year.

“I left Matt’s wedding early to make a PWG show, and that was the day I met Kenny,” says Nick Jackson. “Kenny asked me where my brother Matt was, and I said, ‘He just got married, and I left early to wrestle,’ and we both laughed, and we bonded in that ridiculous moment. We’d also shared stories back and forth about Japan, where we had both just debuted. So we already had a lot in common. Once we were all in ROH, we naturally gravitated toward each other and we’d travel together. The bond only got stronger from there.”

The Bucks and Omega are founding members of AEW, as well as executive vice presidents. They recently returned to the company following a suspension caused by an altercation with CM Punk at All Out.

The Bucks and controversy are wrestling’s version of peanut butter and jelly. Whether it is criticism of their ring psychology, their win-loss record or, really, take your pick, critics move the goalposts every time they achieve more success. So there was plenty of chatter spread during their suspension, a time when the Bucks were quiet.

With all the different stories and rumors that manifested over the past few months, Matt and Nick Jackson discussed whether it was difficult to refrain from speaking their side of the story.

“We’ve always had controversy surround us, so it’s nothing new,” says Nick. “But it does get frustrating when you publicly can’t defend yourself with things you see online that just aren’t true. I guess it just comes with the territory. All I care about is being a good person, and I know who I am. I know deep down inside the type of person I am, and if the internet wants to think differently because of all these narratives that tell you otherwise, then so be it.”

Two strengths for the Bucks are intelligence and experience. Matt Jackson leaned on both during his time away from AEW.

“I remembered a time when it would be so frustrating to me, wanting to clear the air and win over the people who criticized our work, or even worse: those who attacked us personally,” says Matt. “I think I finally came to the conclusion, after years of ‘Young Bucks’ being a dirty word in this business, and being dragged through the mud over false narratives, rumors and speculation, that we were simply cast as a certain role in this movie. These are our roles. There is no changing that, and it’s a fool’s errand to try to change it, because it’ll drive you mad and destroy your mental health if you worry about it too much.

“Personally, you just have to keep on going and only concern yourself with the ones who truly matter in your life. I now only value the opinion of the people who know me best. Professionally, how do I fight off a career full of never-ending criticism? With great content.”

That organic ability to elicit genuine reaction did not diminish during their time away from the ring. Even during this best-of-seven, the Bucks and Omega seized the wrestling world’s attention when calling moves from the playbook of CM Punk in their match against Death Triangle in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Whether people were captivated by the moment or decided that it was despicable, it was emblematic of the Bucks’ willingness to remain true to themselves. Ever the renegades, even as executives, the Bucks would never have reached these ongoing heights without their daring and outright delight in breaking the rules.

The time away was also a benefit because it allowed Matt and Nick to spend extra time with their families. The brothers even had the chance to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling last week for Wrestle Kingdom 17, yet opted not to go because of existing family plans.

“We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner,” says Nick. “But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”

“We got a fantastic offer,” adds Matt. “Personally, the timing and the situation didn’t fit for us. I’m sure one day you’ll see us back in a NJPW ring.”

Omega was in Tokyo for Wrestle Kingdom, and he set the world aflame during his breathtaking victory against Will Ospreay.

“They killed it,” says Nick Jackson. “What a match. Absolute classic.”

Then, in a genuinely surprising moment, Omega teamed with longtime rival Kazuchika Okada at New Year Dash—the show following Wrestle Kingdom 17—in a tag match. Could the future hold an Omega/Okada tag match against the Bucks?

“You’re wondering my response?” asks Matt Jackson. “Bring it.”

“Seeing Okada and Kenny in the ring together gave the wrestling world goosebumps,” says Nick. “That tag match would be a dream match, and I’d be down for it.”

Omega is back from Japan. The Bucks are hungry to make a statement at the Forum. On Wednesday night, the focus is no longer on the past. This match is all about the present, giving a burst of nonstop action and a violent sprint as six men seek to elevate themselves to the promised land of their profession. Naturally, in this Game 7, it will take an all-out, exceptional showing to reach that pantheon of iconic performances.

“This is probably my favorite program I’ve ever done, and we’re ending it in L.A. at the Forum with a packed house, with 30 family members in attendance,” says Nick. “It really shows me that this is what I dreamed about as a kid. Moments like this.”

The Bucks are veterans of the craft, but their hearts still beat faster when thinking about their first true passion. Wednesday night’s Dynamite features a winner-take-all match, and they intend to bare their souls in pursuit of greatness.

“The first Escalera de la Muerte against the Lucha Bros. at All Out in 2019 is a very special match to me personally, so it’s going to take a lot to either top it—or at least come close,” says Matt. “This time around, we’ve got PAC and Kenny involved too, so you can only imagine the quality jumping up.

“We’re in Los Angeles, and we’re going for broke.”

The (online) week in wrestling

Kenny Omega teaming with Kazuchika Okada? Just another example of the amazing 11 days we’ve had in wrestling so far this year.

Mandy Rose offered her side of the story regarding her release from WWE.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is the winner of this PWG’s “Battle of Los Angeles,” one of the most noteworthy indie tournaments in the industry.

Speaking of PWG, Chris Jericho made a surprise debut at Night 2 of the promotion’s shows this weekend in Los Angeles.

The future of the WWE rests in one man’s hands

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. When it appeared his time had passed, McMahon rewrote the company bylaws and gave himself new life as an executive.

In a surprise to no one, he returned to his position as executive chairman of the board with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. Perhaps the only surprise was that it did not happen a day sooner. And why wouldn’t McMahon be voted back? His return effectively cleared out the board, removing any and all opposition.

Far more will be written about McMahon. Each time I write a draft, the narrative changes rapidly. Remember the old catchphrase, “Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation?” The real-life version of that is happening behind the scenes in WWE, exemplified through the growing rumors that the company will be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Stephanie McMahon is, once again, stepping away from WWE. Selling the company appears to be McMahon’s most viable option. But in this ever-evolving affair, the only certainty is that whatever happens next should not surprise you.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.