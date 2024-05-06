CM Punk Drops Potential Major WWE Monday Night Raw Spoiler on Social Media
(Image via WWE)
Could CM Punk be appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw this evening?
Punk had quite the trip to Lyon, France for WWE Backlash 2024. Punk served as a guest analyst for the Backlash Countdown show. Once the show was over, Punk found himself locked in WWE HQ and by the time he was freed, everyone had left the building.
"The Best in the World" had some fun messing around inside the facility, but he has now dropped a major hint regarding tonight's episode of WWE Raw.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW: KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 OPENING ROUND
In a now-deleted post on his Instagram Stories, CM Punk uploaded an image from inside the XL Center in Hartford, CT. That just so happens to be the site of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight. PWInsider has reported that while Punk is expected attend Raw, there is no confirmation of his backstage presence at this time.
It's also possible that if Punk does show up it may be off the air as he has done in weeks past. While Punk isn't medically cleared to step back in the ring for a match, he has been able to have some physical activity. During WrestleMania 40 Sunday, Punk tripped Drew McIntyre onto an announce table and hit him with his arm brace.
Speaking of McIntyre, he will be featured in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament tonight. "The Scottish Warrior" will take on Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Drew has vowed to get revenge on World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest after the titleholder took advantage of Punk's aforementioned attack by successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.
Could we see CM Punk be a thorn in the side of Drew McIntyre once again?
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 DATES AND LOCATION ANNOUNCED, LAS VEGAS WINS BID FOR 2025
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.