ESPN's Joe Tessitore Set to Join WWE as Play-by-Play Announcer, per Report
Veteran play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore is set to join WWE and will begin calling matches for the wrestling brand later this summer, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
The 53-year-old Tessitore will continue his play-by-play duties at ESPN and ABC for college football and Top Rank boxing.
Tessitore will head up a three-man booth with color commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, but it is unknown at this time whether Tessitore will call matches for Raw or SmackDown. Graves is expected to revert back to his role as color commentator after taking over the lead play-by-play role for SmackDown matches after Kevin Patrick was let go by WWE earlier this year.
In addition, Tessitore's hiring is not expected to affect Michael Cole and Pat McAfee's status with WWE. They're expected to stay together as an announcing team. Cole and McAfee have been calling matches for WWE Raw.