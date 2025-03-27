John Cena Speaks About Motivation Ahead of April's WrestleMania 41
John Cena is heading into WrestleMania 41 next month incredibly motivated ahead of his battle with Cory Rhodes.
Cena is on the back nine of his career. At 47 years old, he is as motivated as ever to push forward and once again snag a WrestleMania crown. As to what keeps him going at this stage? His answer was simple.
"I don't think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb," Cena told Sports Illustrated on behalf of his partnership with Nestle. "I think that's the fun of it... getting into a rhythm of familiarity is sometimes stifling for growth so man there is different hills in front of me every day. There's one in front of me has its own challenges and I'm just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me."
Cena wouldn't reveal too much about the remaining WWE season, but he did have a message for fans wanting to see what's next.
"Anything I tell [SI] will be a spoiler to fans, so I'm just going to say, you gotta watch the show to see what happens."