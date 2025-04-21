RANKED: The 10 Best Entrances of WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania is an event unlike any other.
In Las Vegas this weekend, WWE held its marquee event of the year, pitting some of the biggest stars in sports entertainment against each other on the biggest of all stages.
While there’s always plenty of action in the ring, some of the wildest moments of WrestleMania happen while the wrestlers are walking out, with no expense spared in making their entrances as epic as possible.
Below we look at the standout entrances of WrestleMania 41.
10. Joe Hendry
Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry, the TNA champion, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania as Randy Orton’s mystery opponent.
While Hendry didn’t get the win, the WWE broadcast made great use of his ceaselessly memeable play to the camera, zooming in on his smile right as he took an RKO that came truly out of nowhere.
9. CM Punk
CM Punk got his long-awaited WrestleMania main event on Saturday night, and he celebrated in style, bringing in the band Living Colour to play their hit “Cult of Personality,” his longtime entrance theme. Earlier in the week, Punk called out some entrances for their over-reliance on pyrotechnics to make a splash. With his entrance, Punk proved you don’t need fire to make your walkout a show-stopper.
8. Damien Preist
Damien Priest, meanwhile, showed just how effective pyrotechnics can be when applied to a WrestleMania entrance. Accompanied by Slayer’s Kerry King, who plays guitar on his walkout song, Priest delivered one of the toughest entrances of the weekend.
7. Tiffany Stratton
Major points here for creativity. Tiffany Stratton turned the WWE stage into Barbie’s Dream House before stepping out of a doll box. While this entrance might have fit a bit better in the days of Barbenheimer mania, it was still one of the best walkouts of the weekend when it comes to showing off some personality.
6. John Cena
Heel John Cena loves refusing to give fans what they want. In one of his first promos after breaking bad earlier this year, Cena emphasized that despite his new perspective, fans wouldn’t be getting new gear, new music, new nothing. At WrestleMania, he pushed that effort further than anyone could have imagined, basically coming out to a crowd of 62,000 with nothing. No color. No pyro. Just the theme song that has accompanied him for years and his name in white text on a black background.
Played against the superfluous extravagance of other entrances, including that of his opponent Cody Rhodes, Cena’s walkout was addition by subtraction, telling a far deeper story with the absence of color than some obscene display ever could.
5. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has never missed on a WrestleMania entrance, and Sunday night in Las Vegas was no different. With double-dutch, dancing and plenty of style, no one puts on a show quite like the EST.
4. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin sped into WrestleMania on a four-wheeler. As he made his way down the runway, your humble sports blogger thought to himself “Dang he’s going pretty fast huh.”
He was, as was evidenced by him later slamming into the video wall as he made his way around the ring. Here’s to hoping the fan that got knocked by his collision is okay. To Stone Cold’s credit, he didn’t get back on the ATV after he slammed his traditional beers in the ring.
3. Becky Lynch
THE MAN has returned. After nearly a year away from wrestling, Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE to partner with Lyra Valkyria for a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While there’s nothing too crazy about the entrance itself, the pop was amazing and the moment was one of the best of the entire weekend.
2. Jey Uso
Main Event Jey Uso did the damn thing, taking down Gunther in the opening match of WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But Uso’s entrance was the real champion of the day, walking out through the masses of wrestling fans as they threw up YEETs in his honor.
1. Seth Rollins
There’s nothing like a singalong with 62,000 of your closest friends. Seth Rollins had the entirety of Allegiant Stadium screaming his theme as he fired a flamethrower all across the stage. BURN IT DOWN has never looked or sounded so good.
Then after a blackout, Rollins basically took a second bite at the entrance apple, showing out an all-white looked while being bathed in light. That’s a championship entrance right there.