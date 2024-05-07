WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024: Two Title Matches Added Following WWE Raw
WWE's next PLE will be the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show, and there have been two title matches added.
The May 6th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a slew of opening round matches for both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Many big names have advanced to the next round, while others will have to try their luck next year.
There were also two major championship matches announced for the upcoming PLE.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: FIRST ROUND OF KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024
Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed Title Matches Set For King and Queen of the Ring 2024
During the latest episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch had an in-ring interview with Michael Cole before she was interrupted by Liv Morgan. Liv said she was tired of being disrespected when Becky told her she will get a shot at her Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE on May 25th.
Another title match was revealed for the card. Sami Zayn interfered and caused the end of a singles match between Chad Gable and Bronson Reed on Monday Night Raw. In the end, Reed laid out Sami and Gable. During an interview with Jackie Redmond, Sami said the only way to settle things is a triple threat match for his Intercontinental Championship.
DREW MCINTYRE OUT OF WWE RAW TONIGHT, DISQUALIFIED FROM KING OF THE RING 2024
