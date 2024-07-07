SI

Wrestling Legend John Cena Announces WWE Retirement Effective in 2025

Mike McDaniel

John Cena fires up the crowd during the WWE Fastlane pro wrestling event Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
John Cena fires up the crowd during the WWE Fastlane pro wrestling event Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Hali Tauxe/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Professional legend John Cena surprised fans inside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday night by walking to the ring with a special announcement.

The wrestling legend then took the mic and made his future wrestling plans known at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

"Why am I here?" Cena began, as fans started cheering. "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE," Cena said, as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The 47-yead-old Cena, a record 16-time world champion, will take the ring in the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania one final time next year before calling it a career.

Cena is always must-see television when he contends, but 2025 will be even more meaningful as the wrestling legend takes center stage for one final time.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Wrestling