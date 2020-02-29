Through three weeks of the XFL season, the St. Louis BattleHawks have shown that they are one of the best teams in the league. They'll take on the Seattle Dragons, who are looking to bounce back from a loss on Saturday in Week 4.

How to Watch Dragons vs. BattleHawks:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

At the top of the XFL East standings with a 2–1 record, St. Louis is coming off a dominant 29–9 over the New York Guardians. Never trailing in the game, much of the team's drives were helped by the running back tandem of Matt Jones (95 yards, one touchdown) and Christine Michael (44 yards, one touchdown). The BattleHawks were also able to put pressure on New York's offensive line and get to the quarterbacks, accumulating three sacks in the contest. In the first three games, the BattleHawks have scored nine touchdowns, while allowing just four. That's tied for the widest margin in the entire league.

The Dragons haven't been able to cheer about much so far. The Dragons currently sit at the bottom of the XFL West standings with a 1–2 record. However, don't read too much into it. Plenty of time is still left to make adjustments and climb up the standings. The Dragons lost 24–12 to the Dallas Renegades last weekend. While the team was running on all cylinders in the first half, it was unable to sustain that level of play in the second half. The defense still played well, forcing three turnovers. Linebacker Steven Johnson led the team with 14 tackles.