Duke guard Grayson Allen returned to the lineup against Georgia Tech after serving a one game suspension for tripping an Elon player, the team announced before tip-off on Wednesday.

On Dec. 22, Allen deliberately tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana, his third such in-game transgression of the 2016 calendar year. He sat out Duke's loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend and was stripped of his team captaincy by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The incident and its handling sparked controversy and opinion around college basketball. Allen, a junior, reclaimed his starting role immediately. His suspension had originally been deemed indefinite. Allen is averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Blue Devils.

Also in Duke’s lineup Wednesday is freshman forward Harry Giles, who will make his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.

The Blue Devils are without Krzyzewski on the sidelines as he recovers from back surgery. Assistant Jeff Capel will coach in his stead.