College Basketball

Duke guard Grayson Allen returns from indefinite suspension after one game

SI Wire
21 minutes ago

Duke guard Grayson Allen returned to the lineup against Georgia Tech after serving a one game suspension for tripping an Elon player, the team announced before tip-off on Wednesday.

On Dec. 22, Allen deliberately tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana, his third such in-game transgression of the 2016 calendar year. He sat out Duke's loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend and was stripped of his team captaincy by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The incident and its handling sparked controversy and opinion around college basketball. Allen, a junior, reclaimed his starting role immediately. His suspension had originally been deemed indefinite. Allen is averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Blue Devils.

Coach K’s injury latest setback in bizarre Duke season

Also in Duke’s lineup Wednesday is freshman forward Harry Giles, who will make his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.

The Blue Devils are without Krzyzewski on the sidelines as he recovers from back surgery. Assistant Jeff Capel will coach in his stead.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters