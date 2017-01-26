record: 20–0

The Zags are the new kings of the Power Rankings and the season-long kings of posting up. Smallball may be en vogue at schools like Kansas and Villanova, but Gonzaga plays two bigs at a time, and ranks second nationally in its volume of possessions (24.8%) allocated to post-ups or passes out of the post, according to Synergy:

The Zags are also highly efficient at working the ball through the post, ranking No. 1 nationally in (unadjusted) points per those possessions, at 1.16:

As you might expect, senior center Przemek Karnowski handles the bulk of this work—54.8% of it—and much of the rest goes through forwards Zach Collins and Johnathan Williams. But Gonzaga has some post-up wrinkles in its offense, too. One of these is to lift its 3, 4 and 5 men up to free-throw line height, feed the ball to its best passer—Karnowski—at the stripe, then have its guards make crossing cuts to the blocks. This is when they’re Making Plans for Nigel, setting up point guard Nigel Williams-Goss for a 1-on-1 post-up against an overmatched defender:

Next up: 1/26 vs. San Diego, 1/28 at Pepperdine