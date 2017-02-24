College Basketball

Kansas forward Josh Jackson charged with misdemeanor property damage

SI Wire
an hour ago

Kansas forward Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor property damage after allegedly kicking the car of a female student.

The incident took place in December. According to a police statement, Jackson, considered a likely top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, kicked the door and rear taillight of the vehicle during a dispute that allegedly occurred after the woman threw a drink in the face of Jackson’s friend. Charges are for damage less than $1,000.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/arothfield/status/835177777846448128]

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Jackson and teammate LaGerald Vick were persons of interest in the case. The victim, according to the Kansas City Star, was a player on Kansas’s women’s basketball team, McKenzie Calvert. Calvert is the same student against whom Vick was found to have “likely” committed domestic violence against in 2015, according to the Star.

Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds this season for Kansas.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters