Kansas forward Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor property damage after allegedly kicking the car of a female student.

The incident took place in December. According to a police statement, Jackson, considered a likely top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, kicked the door and rear taillight of the vehicle during a dispute that allegedly occurred after the woman threw a drink in the face of Jackson’s friend. Charges are for damage less than $1,000.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Jackson and teammate LaGerald Vick were persons of interest in the case. The victim, according to the Kansas City Star, was a player on Kansas’s women’s basketball team, McKenzie Calvert. Calvert is the same student against whom Vick was found to have “likely” committed domestic violence against in 2015, according to the Star.

Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds this season for Kansas.