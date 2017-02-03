College Basketball

Report: KU's Vick, Jackson linked to vandalism case

SI Wire
an hour ago

Kansas basketball players Lagerald Vick and Josh Jackson are persons of interest tied to an alleged felony vandalism of a car owned by a woman, The Kansas City Star reports.

The vehicle that belongs to the woman is tied to a school investigation which stated that the woman was a likely an assault victim by Vick.

The vandalism case stems from an incident outside a Lawrence, Kansas bar on Dec. 9. The damage to the case makes the case a felony because it exceeds the $1,500 in damage threshold. A police report listed the damage at nearly $3,000.

The school's Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access ruled that Vick likely committed domestic violence against the woman, and recommended two years of university probation, according to the paper.

Vick, a sophomore guard, is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds and has played all 22 games for the Jayhawks this season.

Jackson, a 6'8" freshman guard from Detroit, averages 16 points, three assists and nearly seven rebounds for the third-ranked Jayhawks (20–2). He is considered a top lottery pick should he enter the NBA draft after the season.

- Scooby Axson

