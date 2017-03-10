2017 NCAA tournament printable blank bracket

It's that time of year when millions of Americans fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets with high hopes, only to find their brackets completely destroyed by the end of the first weekend of games.

You, too, can take your chances and fill out a printable bracket. Maybe this year will be different.

The first game of the second round (the round of 64) starts Thursday with a scheduled tip at 12:15 p.m. ET.

You can print the full bracket by clicking here.

Games throughout the tournament will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Live streams will be available through NCAA March Madness Live beginning with Tuesday's games on truTV.

The national semifinals will take place from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on April 1. CBS will have the national broadcast and the national championship will be played April 3, also on CBS.