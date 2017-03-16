College Basketball

Indiana fires head coach Tom Crean after nine seasons

The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Indiana has fired head basketball coach Tom Crean just as the NCAA tournament tipped off, the university announced.

The following statement was issued by the athletic director:

Crean's buyout is $4 million but would have been $1 million on July 1.

Crean has a 301–166 record in his nine seasons at the helm in Indiana. He led the team to four NCAA tournament appearances.

The Hoosiers did not make the NCAA tournament and suffered a 12-point loss to Georgia Tech in the NIT.

The search for the next Indiana head coach has already started but no search committee will be assembled. Indiana "will consult with basketball experts from around the country and throughout the State of Indiana."

