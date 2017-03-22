College Basketball

LaVar Ball responds: ‘I have no problem with LeBron’

LeBron to LaVar Ball: Keep my family out of it
A day after LeBron James warned LaVar Ball to “keep my kids’ name out of your mouth,” Ball has responded. 

Ball told Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard on a podcast this month that sons of star players usually aren’t as talented as sons of less prominent players and specifically mentioned LeBron’s two sons. James responded Tuesday, saying, “keep my family out of this.”

In an interview Wednesday on Sirius XM, Ball insisted he did nothing wrong. 

“I don’t care what LeBron said,” he said. “He talking about he warned me. He warned me for what? What is a warning going to do? Nothing. Now, if he get a little touchy because I gave an opinion on what I felt about no superstars’ kids really being superstars and the fact that they have to live up to their parents or to their fathers or whatever. I have yet to see one, and I’ve been around for 50 years.”

Ball also joined Fox Sports Radio and said “I have no problem with LeBron.”

“I don’t care, they not going to stop me from doing what I’m doing. If they get a little touchy about it because I answer something a certain way, who cares. They’re not gonna do nothing to me and I’m not gonna do nothing to them, so it ain’t no big deal.”

