LeBron James responds to LaVar Ball: Keep my family out of it

LeBron James wants to keep his family out of LaVar Ball's war of words, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. 

Ball said that his sons, including UCLA's Lonzo Ball, are set up better for future success than James's children.

"Keep my kids' name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth," James said. "This is dad to dad. It's a problem now."

James's 12-year-old son LeBron James Jr. reportedly already holds offers from Duke and Kentucky.

"You got LeBron, it's going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, 'You got to be just like your dad,'" Ball said on Chris Broussard's FOX Sports podcast. “And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, 'Why do I got to be just like him? What can't I just be me?' And then they are going to be like, 'Aw, you're soft, you're not that good.' Because the expectation is very, very high.”

