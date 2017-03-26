North Carolina headed to Final Four with win over Kentucky

It was an emotional scene in Kentucky’s locker room after Sunday’s loss to North Carolina.

The defeat was a crushing one for the Wildcats, who saw UNC’s Luke Maye nail the game-winning shot just seconds after Wildcats guard Malik Monk hit an improbable three to tie the game.

No one was more broken up over the result than Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox. Fox is widely expected to declare for the NBA draft after just one season but it was clear he viewed Kentucky as more than just a stepping stone to the pros.

Freshman forward Bam Adebayo was also overcome with emotion in the aftermath of the loss.

This one mattered to Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/N4EtWvX9VP — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) March 27, 2017

The Wildcats were on the cusp of advancing to their third Final Four in four years, but instead it’ll be the Tar Heels taking on Oregon in Phoenix.