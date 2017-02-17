There are good reasons to believe last season was more of a blip than a signal of a steep descent for the Bruins. 2016 marked the first time since the program hired Jim Mora in December 2011 that UCLA won fewer than nine games and only the second time it didn’t crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 Poll. The main culprit for the Bruins’ slide is not hard to identify: Star quarterback Josh Rosen, a preseason Heisman Trophy contender whom Sports Illustrated ranked the No. 11 player in the country last July, missed half of 2016 because of a shoulder injury. Of course, the Bruins didn’t seem on the verge of mounting a conference title run before Rosen went down in early October either. They’d lost three of the six games in which he was under center.

Assuming Rosen is fully healthy by the time UCLA opens its 2017 campaign against Texas A&M on Sept. 2, the Bruins shouldn’t have to sweat earning a postseason berth, an achievement that would, at minimum, clinch a two-win rise from 2016. UCLA pushed its offensive coordinator revolving door again this off-season, tabbing former Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch to replace Kennedy Polamalu. The move will give Rosen and the rest of the offense a fresh start after the Bruins finished 82nd nationally in S&P+ a year ago. And while accounting for the departures of defensive standouts Jayon Brown and Takkarist McKinley won’t be easy, UCLA can plug in five-star recruits at cornerback (Darnay Holmes) and defensive end (Jaelen Phillips) and another top-100 prospect at defensive tackle (Greg Rogers). Whether Rosen, other returnees and the incoming talent will cohere into the type of consistent two-way outfit capable of navigating a rigorous conference schedule (road games at Stanford, Washington and USC) and pushing the Trojans in the Pac-12 South is unclear.

