Editor's Note: There will be one version of Hot Clicks today, then back to normal on Tuesday.

NFL Round-up

0:56 | NFL NFL quarterbacks suffer injuries on Christmas Eve

Prior to Week 16, broken limbs had already ended the season for Earl Thomas, Eric Wood, Zach Miller and Josh Hill, but the spotlight on such injuries grew brighter with the broken legs suffered over the holiday weekend by receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr. This piece on how Indy linebacker Trent Cole learned about the impact of his tackle of Carr is worth a read ... On a lighter side of the sport, De'Angelo Williams showed up for Sunday's game dressed like an elf and Travis Kelce added a Feliz Navidad soundtrack to his 80-yard touchdown catch and run ... Was Antonio Brown's playoff-clinching stretch the touchdown of the year in the NFL? ... The Browns finally won, which means this weatherman got to shave his beard ... NFL Power Rankings heading into Monday Night Football.

And One Shall Be Crowned Champion

The college football semifinals are fast approaching, with No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Washington and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State. Here's a case for how each team can win the title.

Remembering the Year that Was

Get ready for what may seem like a never-ending offering of 2016 Year in Review stories across this internet this week, in every subject imaginable. Before you grow weary of them, check out the top ten stories in Planet Futbol, counting down over the course of the week.

Elizabeth Parrish: Lovely Lady of the Day

Your lovely lady of the last Monday of 2016 is Elizabeth Parrish (click for full-size gallery).

Elizabeth Parrish: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 34 Close expandIcon 1 34 Close

​

As You Get Ready for New Year's Eve

One player from each NHL team you would want with you in a bar fight.

Winless No More

How the sports world reacted to the Cleveland Browns finally winning a game, ending their 17-game losing streak.

Security Guard > Blue-caped Streaker

This ranks right up there with the other impressive takedowns of the year.

It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This

Andy Reid: Dontari Poe's TD play called the 'Bloated Tebow Pass.' https://t.co/36XhZFOxK9 pic.twitter.com/TEWlsrVRsj — theScore (@theScore) December 26, 2016

Kyrie Irving Does It Again

Kyrie Irving loves to relive history:https://t.co/kdtmribFCC pic.twitter.com/ZPH2hZO1D2 — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) December 26, 2016

Odds & Ends

George Michael's life in photos ... The last NBA Power Rankings of 2016 ... The most popular keyword searched in each state ... ​The stars of music, TV, movies, TV and media we lost this year ... 2016 was a great year for tweets about dogs ... The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor war of words continues ... Speaking of boxing. For those of you who don't know why the day after Christmas is called boxing day ... This was one creepy protest ... Adele is Billboard's artist of the year.

Good Point

Richard Jefferson Throws Down

Monday Night Football Drinking Game

​

​RIP: George Michael

