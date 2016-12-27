Down Go the Ryans

0:36 | NFL Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons

The Buffalo Bills did the expected Tuesday, firing head coach Rex Ryan and his brother Rob, the assistant head coach. Twitter had fun with it, including the crying Jordan treatment ... At least one writer wonders whether the Jets should bring Rex back as a defensive coordinator ... Here are five candidates who could follow in Ryan's footsteps and a piece that poses the question of whether Tyrod Taylor could be the next to go.

The Best Plays You Forgot About in 2016

As SI.com's Kenny Ducey so eloquently puts it: "Sometimes a great play means the world in a moment, but means nothing just a few later." As proof, here are 10 of the best plays over the past year that you forgot about.

Can the Chicago Cubs Repeat?

Early 2017 predictions for each of the 30 MLB teams.

Ronda Rousey is Back

In the walkup to her first fight since November 2015, the former champ was spotted signing posters on Tuesday.

The 16 People Who Most Defined the NFL in 2016

Drafted in the fifth round, Tyreek Hill makes the list on the strength of his nine touchdowns. But can you guess the rest?

Odds & Ends

Remembering Carrie Fisher ... Gallery: The funniest gifts people received for Christmas ... A few experts say marriage between a human and robot will be legal by 2050 ... The 25 greatest sports references in rap from 2016 ... Running back vomits; quarterback misses snap.

Can't Say That I Disagree

"That's a joke. That's terrible." - Sean McDonough on the refs calling a penalty on A'Shawn Robinson. pic.twitter.com/UxyyMQSf00 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 27, 2016

Now, That's Impressive

RIP Princess Leia

