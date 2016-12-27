There are only a few acceptable excuses for missing a snap in football, and it appears that barf is one of them.

During Tuesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson projectile vomited twice while he was standing right next to quarterback Alec Morris, causing him to stare at him instead of at the center. While he was looking at him following the first occurence, the snap sailed right by Morris and the Mean Green lost 13 yards. The second time, he hardly noticed.

North Texas would wind up scoring on the drive anyway, and as you can see, Wilson never let the throw-up affect him. He had two first half touchdowns, so he won’t be coming off the field due to nausea anytime soon.

– Kenny Ducey