College Football

North Texas running back causes his quarterback to miss snap by vomiting next to him

Extra Mustard
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

There are only a few acceptable excuses for missing a snap in football, and it appears that barf is one of them.

During Tuesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson projectile vomited twice while he was standing right next to quarterback Alec Morris, causing him to stare at him instead of at the center. While he was looking at him following the first occurence, the snap sailed right by Morris and the Mean Green lost 13 yards. The second time, he hardly noticed.

North Texas would wind up scoring on the drive anyway, and as you can see, Wilson never let the throw-up affect him. He had two first half touchdowns, so he won’t be coming off the field due to nausea anytime soon.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters