Brazilian fugitive gloats about his escape by posting selfies in Bayern Munich shirt
A Brazilian fugitive is apparently not too busy running from authorities to stop and post selfies to Facebook.
Bryan Bremer was one of dozens of inmates who escaped from a prison in the Amazon on Sunday during a deadly riot. Somewhere along the way he acquired a Bayern Munich jersey and a phone to post selfies with, and he’s been documenting his time on the lam using social media.
Deu jaca pic.twitter.com/a892Z58Iod— Brayan Bremer (@BremerBrayan) January 2, 2017
As of Tuesday morning, about 40 of the fugitives had been captured, according to the BBC, including the guy in the blue shirt.