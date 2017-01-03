Extra Mustard

Brazilian fugitive gloats about his escape by posting selfies in Bayern Munich shirt

Dan Gartland
Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

A Brazilian fugitive is apparently not too busy running from authorities to stop and post selfies to Facebook.

Bryan Bremer was one of dozens of inmates who escaped from a prison in the Amazon on Sunday during a deadly riot. Somewhere along the way he acquired a Bayern Munich jersey and a phone to post selfies with, and he’s been documenting his time on the lam using social media.  

As of Tuesday morning, about 40 of the fugitives had been captured, according to the BBC, including the guy in the blue shirt. 

