A Brazilian fugitive is apparently not too busy running from authorities to stop and post selfies to Facebook.

Bryan Bremer was one of dozens of inmates who escaped from a prison in the Amazon on Sunday during a deadly riot. Somewhere along the way he acquired a Bayern Munich jersey and a phone to post selfies with, and he’s been documenting his time on the lam using social media.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

As of Tuesday morning, about 40 of the fugitives had been captured, according to the BBC, including the guy in the blue shirt.