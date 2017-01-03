Extra Mustard

Eli Manning ‘disappointed’ receivers partied in Miami... because they were shirtless

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The NFL non-controversy of the moment is Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz and the rest of the Giants’ receivers deciding to fly straight from their win in Washington to an all-night party in Miami with Justin Bieber and Trey SongzThe players were reportedly at the club until 5 a.m., then they moved the party to a yacht later in the morning. Scandalous!

The players had off on Monday, so Ben McAdoo said he was cool with them letting loose. Eli Manning has an objection, though. 

I don’t know what he’s talking about. Eli has a great beach body

