The NFL non-controversy of the moment is Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz and the rest of the Giants’ receivers deciding to fly straight from their win in Washington to an all-night party in Miami with Justin Bieber and Trey Songz. The players were reportedly at the club until 5 a.m., then they moved the party to a yacht later in the morning. Scandalous!

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

The players had off on Monday, so Ben McAdoo said he was cool with them letting loose. Eli Manning has an objection, though.

Eli Manning was "a little disappointed" in photos of his WRs on a boat in Miami. "They didn't pack accordingly. They didn't have any shirts" — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

More Eli Manning in Bieber-Gate: "I was telling people I'm the one who took the picture. They just wouldn't let me in with my shirt off." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2017

I don’t know what he’s talking about. Eli has a great beach body.