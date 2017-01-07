Extra Mustard

The Braves are giving away a Bartolo Colon bobblehead the same day they host the Mets

Extra Mustard
Saturday January 7th, 2017

The Braves just won’t stop trolling Mets fans.

First, Atlanta went right for their hearts by tweeting out a GIF after signing the former Mets fan favorite. Now, they’re going to celebrate him before they host the Mets in June.

The team announced on Saturday that it will give away Bartolo Colon bobbleheads on June 9, which marks the start of a three-game set against the Mets in Atlanta. It will apparently “feature his signature pitching motion,” whatever that means.

What’s next, will Brian Snitker send Colon up as a pinch-hitter against New York? Will Colon sing Frank Sinatra? Make it stop!

– Kenny Ducey

