Extra Mustard

Hockey fan expresses displeasure with referee by dropping his pants

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Monday January 9th, 2017

The Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey can be more sideshow than hockey. It’s known for its tendency to devolve into brutal brawls but the absurdity isn’t always confined to the ice, as a fan at a recent game showed. 

In a game between the Laval Predateurs and Rivière-du-Loup 3L, a controversial non-call on a goal apparently tipped in by a high stick sent the crowd into a frenzy. One man was so incensed that he dropped his pants and mooned the referees. 

(In you need a disclaimer, yes, there really is a man showing his ass in the video below. Do not click play if you don’t want to see a Quebecois man’s ass.)

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Given the lack of action by the man in the “staff” hoodie, Yahoo’s Greg Wyshynski speculates that the stunt could have been staged. I’m totally sold, though. That man is legitimately worked up. 

[via Puck Daddy]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters