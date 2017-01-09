Extra Mustard

‘Ship Wrecked,’ ‘Abandon Ship’: New York tabloids react to Giants loss

Dan Gartland
Monday January 9th, 2017

Headline writers for the New York tabloids had to be licking their chops when they saw that photo of the Giants’ receivers on a boat in Miami last Monday, and all their dreams came true after Sunday’s loss to the Packers

The Post put that now-infamous image right on the front page, while Newsday and the Daily News left it to the back page. Amazingly, only two of the papers decided to go with seafaring puns.

Wisconsin papers, meanwhile, chose to focus on the fact that the Packers are led by a wizard of a quarterback playing his best football of the season, rather than what happened on an off day six days before the game. But that’s not as fun. 

