Bill Belichick spotted on a boat before Patriots playoff game

If there’s anything we learned this week it’s that if you go on a boat on day you’re not supposed to be working you will lose your NFL playoff game.

And how did Bill Belichick spend his time off? By taking a boat to the New England resort island of Nantucket.

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week...#RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

Well, there you have it. Bet the house on the Texans this week.