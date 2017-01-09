Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick spotted on a boat before Patriots playoff game

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Monday January 9th, 2017

If there’s anything we learned this week it’s that if you go on a boat on day you’re not supposed to be working you will lose your NFL playoff game

And how did Bill Belichick spend his time off? By taking a boat to the New England resort island of Nantucket. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Well, there you have it. Bet the house on the Texans this week. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters