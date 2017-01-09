Extra Mustard

This nervous fan wanted to ask Finn Balor a question, but he got something much better

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Monday January 9th, 2017

All five-year-old Logan wanted to do was ask wrestler Finn Balor a question at the Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans. He even wore his Demon Balor costume. But when it came time to step up to the microphone, Logan froze. He lucked out, though, because instead of just asking a question, Balor came down off the stage, scooped Logan up and brought him on stage. 

Even though Logan was still totally overwhelmed when he got on stage, he eventually worked up the nerve to pose for a few photos. 

5 year old Logan teaches us a lesson in bravery this weekend @wizardworld #neworleans #nola ❤️

A photo posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on

Meeting your hero can be a surreal experience. Just ask that girl who got to meet Roger Federer last week

