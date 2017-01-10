Extra Mustard

Alabama lost, so Auburn fans rolled Toomer’s Corner

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Clemson won the national championship last night, but all Auburn fans care about is that Alabama lost. 

It must have been painful for Auburn fans to watch Alabama’s recent streak of dominance while the Tigers remained just pretty good. So once Deshaun Watson found Hunter Renfrow in the end zone to topple the Tide, it was time for Auburn fans to celebrate. Rolling the oaks at Toomer’s Corner is usually reserved for big Tigers wins, but they made after Bama’s upset. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

That’s some serious hating, Auburn fans. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters