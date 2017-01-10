Even Sam Hinkie is voting Joel Embiid into the All-Star Game
Like the rest of us, former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie is voting for Joel Embiid for the All-Star Game.
First, The Process publicly pondered who his former sort-of boss would vote for.
I wonder who @samhinkie is gonna vote for All Star.. Gotta do it for the culture— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 10, 2017
Joel Embiid #NBAVote
And Hinkie, who has been living in Silicon Valley since he left the Sixers in 2015, came through in support. Embiid just cannot miss.
I got you— Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) January 10, 2017
See you in NOLA
Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/grCPULyDcH
The love for Embiid should surprise no one: he is running a really solid campaign to get himself to New Orleans. Other NBA players have gotten creative as well—most recently, Demarcus Cousins.
-Daniel Rapaport