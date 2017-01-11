Extra Mustard

Quiz: Falcon or Seahawk?

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

The Falcons play the Seahawks on Saturday in what Chris Berman would call an “Audubon Society matchup.” Both teams are named after birds, you see. Falcons are any of the dozens of species of raptors in the Falco genus, while sea hawk is a more colloquial term for an osprey or skua. I’d go into more detail, but that would ruin the fun of the quiz below. 

Apropos of nothing, can you tell a Seahawk from a Falcon?

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

 

Luckily, you don’t have to be an ornithologist to watch Saturday’s game. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters