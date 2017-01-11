George Karl coached the Sonics in the 1996 NBA Finals against the Bulls. Jerry Sloan coached the Jazz in the 1997 and 1998 Finals against Chicago. George Karl is on a media tour promoting his book. Jerry Sloan is not. Somebody should have told all that to New York radio host Mike Francesa.

Francesa had former Sonics coach George Karl in studio today. I'm pretty sure he thought he was interviewing former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/wcXIZ2PmrZ — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 11, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Our Maggie Gray didn’t have any trouble correctly identifying Karl, but Francesa has sure had his fair share of mix-ups over the years.