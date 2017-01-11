Extra Mustard

Listen: Mike Francesa made a mortifying mix-up while interviewing George Karl

George Karl coached the Sonics in the 1996 NBA Finals against the Bulls. Jerry Sloan coached the Jazz in the 1997 and 1998 Finals against Chicago. George Karl is on a media tour promoting his book. Jerry Sloan is not. Somebody should have told all that to New York radio host Mike Francesa. 

Our Maggie Gray didn’t have any trouble correctly identifying Karl, but Francesa has sure had his fair share of mix-ups over the years. 

