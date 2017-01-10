Down
George Karl: Derrick Rose is a 'de-energizer'
1:45 | NBA
NBA

George Karl says Derrick Rose, Knicks are in a ‘lose-lose-lose’ situation

SI Wire
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Former NBA head coach George Karl was critical of Derrick Rose in a Tuesday interview on SI Now.

Karl called Rose and his situation a “de-energizer” for the Knicks and a “lose-lose-lose” situation for everyone involved.

Rose caused a stir on Monday night after missing the Knicks’ game against the Pelicans in New York for undisclosed reasons. He did not inform the team of his absence before the game, and the first public confirmation anyone received of his status was from teammate and close friend Joakim Noah following New York’s loss.

Reports on the matter conflicted, some suggesting Rose was upset with a fourth-quarter benching by head coach Jeff Hornacek in the previous game, others indicating Rose was back in Chicago dealing with a family situation. Regardless, the nature of his leave appeared unsettling for Knicks teammates and a confusing ordeal for the organization. Team president Phil Jackson did not address media afer the game, leaving it to head coach Jeff Hornacek, who said at the time he was unaware of Rose’s location.

The Knicks announced Rose would be fined and is expected to play on Wednesday against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Watch the video above.

