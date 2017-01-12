No one knew how to use Twitter in 2007, and that included the San Diego Chargers.

When team digital media chief Joel Price signed up for the new social media site with the handle @Chargers, he started using it just like it was his own personal feed. When he eventually decided to re-focus the account on, you know, the Chargers, he left all the original tweets intact.

They’re one of the best things on Twitter, but after the team announced it would be moving to Los Angeles and unveiled a new logo, it’s logical to wonder whether the first-person tweets about P.F. Chang’s will survive. The one about “helping a buddy move” was already deleted overnight Wednesday, for obvious reasons.

Hopefully the tweets will remain until we all abandon Twitter in favor of Snapchat or whatever, but I think it’s a good idea to preserve them with screenshots below just in case.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

• Chargers fan reacts to news of L.A. move by pelting team headquarters with eggs

The bad news for the Chargers is their new home is much farther from the nearest P.F. Chang’s.