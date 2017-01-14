Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid likens T.J. McConnell to Michael Jordan in new Twitter avatar

an hour ago

Sixers center Joel Embiid is absolutely dominating Twitter these days.

One day after gaining All-Star votes by entering to Triple H’s entrance music and roasting Heat center Hassan Whiteside on Twitter, Embiid decided to honor his teammate, T.J. McConnell, in his avatar. He photoshopped a photo of McConnell’s running fist-pump after his game-winner against the Knicks next to Michael Jordan.

ENHANCE:

Maybe Embiid is so bored getting votes for himself that he’ll turn and help his teammates get there.

– Kenny Ducey

 

