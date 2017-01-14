Sixers center Joel Embiid is absolutely dominating Twitter these days.

One day after gaining All-Star votes by entering to Triple H’s entrance music and roasting Heat center Hassan Whiteside on Twitter, Embiid decided to honor his teammate, T.J. McConnell, in his avatar. He photoshopped a photo of McConnell’s running fist-pump after his game-winner against the Knicks next to Michael Jordan.

ENHANCE:

Maybe Embiid is so bored getting votes for himself that he’ll turn and help his teammates get there.

– Kenny Ducey