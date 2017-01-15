Nick Young was confronted by his own meme IRL
Nick Young is a fine NBA player, but he’ll be a first-ballot member of the Meme Hall of Fame.
Between his ill-advised celebration and his quizzical face, Young has probably been memed more than any NBA player not named Michael Jordan. So when actor Lamorne Morris scored a pair of courtside seats to Saturday’s Lakers-Clippers game, he had the perfect opportunity to have a little fun with Swaggy P.
Warning: Do not try this with MJ and the Crying Jordan.