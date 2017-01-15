Extra Mustard

Nick Young was confronted by his own meme IRL

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Nick Young is a fine NBA player, but he’ll be a first-ballot member of the Meme Hall of Fame. 

Between his ill-advised celebration and his quizzical face, Young has probably been memed more than any NBA player not named Michael Jordan. So when actor Lamorne Morris scored a pair of courtside seats to Saturday’s Lakers-Clippers game, he had the perfect opportunity to have a little fun with Swaggy P. 

Me and @erinlimofficial caught @swaggyp1 slippin. #33savage. #clippersvslakers

A video posted by Lamorne Morris (@lamorne) on

Warning: Do not try this with MJ and the Crying Jordan. 

