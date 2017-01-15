Tyler Honeycutt may not have found success in the NBA, but he’s making a name for himself in Turkey. During the Turkish Super League’s dunk contest on Sunday, Honeycutt took home the title with one of the most impressive dunks you’ll ever see.

Honeycutt lined up five guys, standing 6'3" to 6'8", just below the free throw line and proceeded to jump clear over them, with incredible ease.

Here’s another angle from floor level.

Of course, this brings to mind the guy in the Chinese dunk contest two years ago who tried to dunk over five children and failed miserably. It just goes to show that Honeycutt’s dunk was clearly worth more than the $2,500 prize.