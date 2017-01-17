Extra Mustard

Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Shannon Harris; Roger Goodell is scared

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Are You Chicken?

0:51 | NFL
Roger Goodell is passing on the Patriots game ... again

Roger Goodell skipped the Patriots game last Saturday in favor of going to Atlanta. With the Pats and Falcons playing on the same day again, he’s gonna go to New England, right? Ha, fat chance

R.I.P. Vine

Vine is officially dead. The app changeover occurred earlier this afternoon, which probably doesn’t affect anyone reading this. I still don’t really get what happens to existing Vines but I’ll take any excuse to watch the best vines over and over, or just the best sports vinesThis one is my absolute favorite. 

I Might Have to Watch This Show Now

There’s a conspiracy theory that a woman on The Bachelor is actually a teen girl in a Freaky Friday-style body swap situation

 

​Shannon Harris: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The Miss Universe 2016 pageant starts later this month (yes, in 2017) and Shannon Harris will be representing Barbados. Today I learned that there is a town in Barbados with the same name as my hometown, so that’s cool I guess. (Click here for the full-size gallery and check out SI.com/extra-mustard throughout the week for more Miss Universe contestant galleries.) 

This is Wack

A school district employee in Maryland was fired for this vicious own on Twitter

“TAke a look”

Nature is Beautiful

I Laughed at This For a Solid Five Minutes

Odds & Ends

A-Rod is expanding his TV career outside baseball analysis. ... I admire the huevos on the Dutch groundskeeper who drew a huge, uhh, phallus on the field. ... Jay Cutler: Fat or not? ... Lady Gaga wants to do her Super Bowl halftime show from the roof of the stadium. ... This Hall of Fame voter really botched his ballot. ... The Antonio Brown Facebook Live story really won’t die

I Assume Cricket is Not Usually Like This

It Just Keeps Going

This is the Coolest Video I’ve Seen in a Long Time

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

