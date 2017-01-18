Extra Mustard

Rugby player ends outrageous interview by singing Barney song to his kids

It’s frankly astounding how much insanity New Zealand rugby player Luke Hamilton was able to pack into a postgame interview less than two minutes long over the weekend. 

Hamilton, still gasping for breath after the match, was talking a mile a minute. He made a confusing comment about Snapchats from his wife, called himself a dwarf and gave a breakdown of his dancing. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, he started singing the Barney song to his kids. 

American athletes could learn a thing or two from Luke Hamilton. 

