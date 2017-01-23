Extra Mustard

Monday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Dannie Riel; Fire alarm idiot has his day in court

Dan Gartland
14 minutes ago

His Lawyer Has a Tough Job

Shocking news out of Boston this morning: The man who pulled the fire alarm at the Steelers’ hotel told police he was drunk and he did it because the Steelers were there. 

I Was Led to Believe This is Big News

The next Star Wars movie has a name. It already has sparked a debate about semantics

Fraud Rips Frauds

It’s pretty rich for Manhattan coach Steve Masiello, who lost a bigger job because he lied about having graduated from college, to go on a bizarre rant about our “fraudulent society” after losing a game

Dannie Riel: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Dannie Riel, an Instagram model with 1.3 million followers. She’s apparently popular enough to sell merch with her likeness. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Dannie Riel: Lovely Lady of the Day Gallery
1 30
Close
expandIcon
1 30
Close

 

Wear Your Seatbelt, For Crying Out Loud

Royals GM Dayton Moore said Yordano Ventura was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed his car

Good Advice From Dak Prescott

Better Advice From Dak Prescott

And Even Better Advice From Johnny Manziel

Odds & Ends

The future of American soccer is sticking with his club team for a while. ... Ted Cruz has started a new Senate basketball game. ... China shut down more than 100 golf courses to preserve water. ... “White Nationalist Gets Punched in the Face, Set to Music” is the best meme out there right now. ... This interview with a 52-year-old, badly battered wrestler who wants—and needs—to stay in the ring, is really fascinating. ... An odd and obsolete 19th-century nickname map of the American states

That’s Seriously Impressive

A Different Kind of Ankle-Breaker

Oh no. (via @OzarksOzone/Twitter)

A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

