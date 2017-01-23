His Lawyer Has a Tough Job

NEW Police report says @Patriots fan says "I got drunk and did something stupid" pic.twitter.com/11Qn7gg7pH — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

Shocking news out of Boston this morning: The man who pulled the fire alarm at the Steelers’ hotel told police he was drunk and he did it because the Steelers were there.

I Was Led to Believe This is Big News

The next Star Wars movie has a name. It already has sparked a debate about semantics.

Fraud Rips Frauds

It’s pretty rich for Manhattan coach Steve Masiello, who lost a bigger job because he lied about having graduated from college, to go on a bizarre rant about our “fraudulent society” after losing a game.

Dannie Riel: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Dannie Riel, an Instagram model with 1.3 million followers. She’s apparently popular enough to sell merch with her likeness . ( Click here for the full-size gallery .) Dannie Riel: Lovely Lady of the Day Gallery 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close Instagram

Wear Your Seatbelt, For Crying Out Loud

Royals GM Dayton Moore said Yordano Ventura was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed his car.

Good Advice From Dak Prescott

Senior Bowl is this Week: DON'T TAKE A Meeting, Practice REP, or WalkingThrough the Lobby Lightly. You're Being Evaluated — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 23, 2017

Better Advice From Dak Prescott

Honestly Though... I Think The Key to Success @seniorbowl is to EAT AS MANY REESES as you can! It Worked for me #20packsaDayisTheWay — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 23, 2017

And Even Better Advice From Johnny Manziel

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

Odds & Ends

The future of American soccer is sticking with his club team for a while. ... Ted Cruz has started a new Senate basketball game. ... China shut down more than 100 golf courses to preserve water. ... “White Nationalist Gets Punched in the Face, Set to Music” is the best meme out there right now. ... This interview with a 52-year-old, badly battered wrestler who wants—and needs—to stay in the ring, is really fascinating. ... An odd and obsolete 19th-century nickname map of the American states.

That’s Seriously Impressive

A Different Kind of Ankle-Breaker

Oh no. (via @OzarksOzone/Twitter) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.