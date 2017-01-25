Skiers like fresh powder because makes for a more peaceful run, but it turns out it can also save your life.

A skier named Devin Stratton learned that lesson the hard way when he went sailing over a cliff and plunged to ground below.

Turns out I am afraid of heights... Miraculously I didn't even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet. Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down. #jerryoftheday A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Stratton says he “didn’t even have a bruise,” though he did break his helmet. (Helmets save lives, too.) He also needed to spend five hours looking for one of his skis before he could head back down the mountain.