Extra Mustard

Skier plummets over cliff, somehow emerges completely unharmed

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Skiers like fresh powder because makes for a more peaceful run, but it turns out it can also save your life. 

A skier named Devin Stratton learned that lesson the hard way when he went sailing over a cliff and plunged to ground below. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Stratton says he “didn’t even have a bruise,” though he did break his helmet. (Helmets save lives, too.) He also needed to spend five hours looking for one of his skis before he could head back down the mountain. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters