Extra Mustard

Man runs seven marathons on seven continents in seven days at record speed

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
28 minutes ago

Running seven marathons in the span of seven days on seven continents wasn’t enough for Michael Wardian. He had to go and break the world record, too. 

Wardian was one of 30 competitors in the World Marathon Challenge, in which runners attempt to complete a marathon on every continent in just a week. The competitors start in Antarctica, then go to Chile, Miami, Madrid, Morocco, Dubai and finally Australia. 

Incredibly, Wardian broke the three-hour mark in each of the seven races, even down in Antarctica, where he finished in 2:54:54 despite running in sub-zero temperatures. Over the course of the seven races, Wardian averaged 2:45, breaking the record of 3:32. Granted, it’s only the third time that the World Marathon Challenge has been held, but that’s still incredibly impressive. 

Love this shot my roommate, Martin took on a training run #timetofly @worldmarathon77

A photo posted by Michael Wardian (@mikewardian) on

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

A marathon is practically a walk in the park for the 42-year-old Wardian. He runs marathons all the time (including a personal best 2:17:49 at the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials), but he also runs ultra marathons, like 135 miles in Death Valley and 150 miles in the Sahara desert. 

Wardian had stiff competition in his races this week, too. Among the other competitors was former U.S. Olympian Ryan Hall. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters