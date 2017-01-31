In a shocking turn of events, a Patriots opponent had sensitive information stolen before a big game. But no, Bill Belichick wasn’t the culprit.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan had a scare at media day on Monday night when his backpack went missing—with the team’s Super Bowl gameplan inside.

“I’ve got to find it,” Shanahan told USA Today during a frantic 15-minute search.

The “thief” was quickly tracked down—78-year-old San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander. He had picked it up after Shanahan’s session with the media, thinking it was his own. Spander didn’t know he had the most valuable playbook in the world until another writer let him know.

“I’ve screwed up before, but I’ve never picked up the wrong bag,” Spander told USA Today. “And there’s no way I’d have a game plan.”

Shanahan’s bag was returned with everything intact, so Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can breathe easy.