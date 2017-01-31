Extra Mustard

Gronk once sabotaged his basketball team because he loves the number 69 too much

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
26 minutes ago

No one loves anything as much as Rob Gronkowski loves the number 69. Gronk isn’t just one of those guys replying “nice” to every tweet with 69 in it. His loves runs deep. He put No. 69 on the back of his practice jersey in masking tape. He struggled to keep a straight face after catching his 68th touchdown. His eyebrows crept up his face when Josina Anderson cited stats with the number 69 in them

But Gronk once took it to another level in a high school basketball game, as his coach recently told WPRI

“So we’re playing a home game and we have 68 points – now it’s not a blowout, but it’s not a particularly close game either. So he [Gronkowski] gets fouled and goes to the free throw line. He hits the first one to get us to 69 and the place goes nuts because he’s playing into it. On his next free throw, he purposely chucks the ball off the backboard and misses so the score would stay at 69 and then runs back on defense pointing at the scoreboard.”

Wait, it gets better. Please click through to the whole story and look at Gronk’s bio in the media guide

