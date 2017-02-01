Extra Mustard

Donald Trump ripped Roger Goodell in a 2015 interview with The New York Times

an hour ago

It is no secret that President Trump has close ties to the New England Patriots. In addition to the casual name drop while campaigning last year, Trump has also been critical of the NFL's concussion policy and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to The New York Times' Mark Leibovich, Trump shared his disgust with the Goodell's handling of the Deflategate scandal and was upset the league suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games.

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said in 2015. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.”

“The commissioner is a dope,” Trump added. “He’s a stupid guy.”

Trump also noted that he encouraged Brady to sue the NFL for $500 million but Brady told him that he just wanted to win another Super Bowl.

Brady has elected not to discuss politics ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

