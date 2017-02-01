Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Vita Sidorkina; Beyoncé is pregnant

Beyoncé Is Pregnant

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé is pregnant! The singer/pop-megastar announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday. It's still amazing to think Jay-Z somehow recovered from Lemonade. And it sounds like the Carters are having twins! Hot Clicks is ecstatic for the happy couple. One negative consequence: We can probably rule out Beyoncé appearing at the Super Bowl.

When Will Tom Brady Decline?

Seriously. I need to know. I'm having a huge party that day. There’s maybe even a chance the Dolphins become relevant again. Michael Rosenberg explores when Brady may hang up his cleats. For more Super Bowl, here’s Peter King on Malcolm Butler, the Patriots’ star who came out of nowhere.

The Misunderstood Genius of Russell Westbrook

The New York Times Magazine took a deep dive on the NBA’s most captivating superstar. The story has been critically acclaimed—it earned the coveted manual RT from Ben Golliver on Twitter.

Yo, What Is Up With Johnny Depp?

In between making some pretty terrible movies, Depp allegedly lives a lifestyle that costs $2 million a month. It probably doesn’t help that he spent $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon.

Why Hasn’t This Always Existed?

Ben & Jerry’s is introducing pint slices, individually wrapped slices of our favorite ice cream flavors (wrapped in chocolate for good measure.)

Odds and Ends

