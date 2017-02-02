Extra Mustard

It’s impossible not to laugh through the new NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ video

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Thursday February 2nd, 2017

The “Bad Lip Reading” schtick is tired and played out, right? It shouldn’t be funny after all these years, especially since it just boils down to a goofy voice saying nonsense. But no, Bad Lip Reading just dropped its newest NFL edition and its’s honestly delightful. 

I didn’t expect to be giggling involuntarily so quickly, but I couldn’t help myself. 

If you pay close enough attention, you can see some of them aren’t even fabricated. Obviously Eli Manning isn’t really saying “The pain is enormous,” but I think Bill O’Brien’s tight sweat pants might have really made him say “The circulation's cut off and it hurts.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters