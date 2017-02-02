The “Bad Lip Reading” schtick is tired and played out, right? It shouldn’t be funny after all these years, especially since it just boils down to a goofy voice saying nonsense. But no, Bad Lip Reading just dropped its newest NFL edition and its’s honestly delightful.

I didn’t expect to be giggling involuntarily so quickly, but I couldn’t help myself.

If you pay close enough attention, you can see some of them aren’t even fabricated. Obviously Eli Manning isn’t really saying “The pain is enormous,” but I think Bill O’Brien’s tight sweat pants might have really made him say “The circulation's cut off and it hurts.”