It’s impossible not to laugh through the new NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ video
The “Bad Lip Reading” schtick is tired and played out, right? It shouldn’t be funny after all these years, especially since it just boils down to a goofy voice saying nonsense. But no, Bad Lip Reading just dropped its newest NFL edition and its’s honestly delightful.
I didn’t expect to be giggling involuntarily so quickly, but I couldn’t help myself.
If you pay close enough attention, you can see some of them aren’t even fabricated. Obviously Eli Manning isn’t really saying “The pain is enormous,” but I think Bill O’Brien’s tight sweat pants might have really made him say “The circulation's cut off and it hurts.”