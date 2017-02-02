Hey, look, it’s another story about the Patriots and deception.

Back in December, someone working on behalf of UGGs pitchman Tom Brady left three pairs of autographed slippers hidden around Boston. A fan named Luke Barosky then posted on Brady’s Facebook page that he took a header while running after one of the pairs and lost a tooth.

After the post went viral, Brady’s people sent Luke a pair of the autographed slippers. There’s just one problem: he faked the whole thing. The blood and missing tooth were just the result of a trip to buy costume makeup at the drug store.

“In all honesty,” Barosky told the Boston Globe, “I never meant any ill will, and I thought it was pretty obvious it was all a joke.”

When the slippers took several weeks to arrive, Barosky even thought Brady had wised up to the scam.

“I thought maybe [Brady] even duped me or got the better of me, because he knew it was a fake photo,” Barosky told the Globe.

Perhaps in an attempt to clear his conscience, Barosky has decided to donate one of the slippers to a local youth sports league, which will auction it off at its annual fundraiser next month.