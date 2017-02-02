Super Bowl Separated At Birth

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin AP; Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

I was going to wait until Friday to dump the 10,000 Super Bowl links in my inbox, but why wait? Here are all of the commercials that have already been released ... The 18 biggest Super Bowl fails ... Best prop bets ... 10 wildest musical moments ... SI's 100 greatest photos ... Power ranking all 50 Super Bowls ... A fan faked a lost tooth to score UGGS from Tom Brady ... And my favorite, Super Bowl separated at birth (starring Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Stone Cold Steve Austin).

Welcome to Dunk City

It's been nearly four years since No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast knocked out No. 2 Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament and earned the nickname Dunk City. Some students are very serious about the nickname and are going around campus dunking on random students.

Did You Hear Beyonce is Expecting Twins?

If you live on this earth, you probably did. Luckily, the internet had jokes.

Lisa Arroyo: Lovely Lady of the Day

I would've made Lisa Arroyo a LLOD regardless of what's on her swimsuit, but the fact it's a Patriots logo makes her my new favorite model (click for full-size gallery).

Lisa Arroyo: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

Guess Who's Returning to SI Swimsuit?

Chrissy Teigen, just months after giving birth, posed for SI Swimsuit and looks as good as ever.

Shane Douglas Grades WWE Roster

Always fun to see one wrestler rate other wrestlers. Dean Ambrose deserved better.

100 Internet Photos To See Before You Die

I like the picture with the veterinarian and 500-pound cat.

Impressed With Mel Gibson's Beard

Mel Gibson, whose career was nearly derailed after a police run-in, will play a cop in his latest movie https://t.co/oef3c92EXL pic.twitter.com/yUw31Wzrrm — Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2017

Ratings Report

Tuesday:



First Take: 436K

Barstool Rundown: 242K

Undisputed: 91K — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) February 1, 2017

I Like This Fashion Trend

Is this the end of underwear? Why stars are forgoing bras and pants on the red carpet https://t.co/AE0PL9lBBq pic.twitter.com/A5DgP8pmr0 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 2, 2017

Odds & Ends

Colts punter Pat McAfee officially retired from the NFL to join Barstool Sports ... My favorite name from National Signing Day ... Donald Trump ripped Roger Goodell in a 2015 interview with the New York Times ... Anime fans will love this part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ... The producers of Serial are working on a new podcast that looks really good ... A website ranked the attractiveness of flight attendants and people aren't happy about it ... Five biggest organized crime groups in the world.

Puppy Bowl Preview

With Puppy Bowl XIII around the corner (Sun, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet), we got a few of the puppies to predict who will win Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons.

1:25 | Extra Mustard Puppy Bowl puppies predict who will win Super Bowl LI

I Never Had a Teacher Like This

Barry White Jr, a 5th grade English teacher in NC, has a special handshake for each one of his students: https://t.co/Ql0ZgFhzzg pic.twitter.com/331WKe2BQm — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

January's Best News Bloopers

Glorious? I Think Not

Fried chicken and pizza joined forces for this glorious dish pic.twitter.com/ZxRkvOKOu6 — Eater (@Eater) January 31, 2017

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.