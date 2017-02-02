Extra Mustard

Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Lisa Arroyo; Super Bowl Separated at Birth

Andy Gray
Thursday February 2nd, 2017

Super Bowl Separated At Birth

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin
AP; Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

I was going to wait until Friday to dump the 10,000 Super Bowl links in my inbox, but why wait? Here are all of the commercials that have already been released ... The 18 biggest Super Bowl fails ... Best prop bets ... 10 wildest musical moments ... SI's 100 greatest photos ... Power ranking all 50 Super Bowls ... A fan faked a lost tooth to score UGGS from Tom Brady ... And my favorite, Super Bowl separated at birth (starring Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Stone Cold Steve Austin).

Welcome to Dunk City

It's been nearly four years since No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast knocked out No. 2 Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament and earned the nickname Dunk City. Some students are very serious about the nickname and are going around campus dunking on random students.

Did You Hear Beyonce is Expecting Twins?

If you live on this earth, you probably did. Luckily, the internet had jokes.

Lisa Arroyo: Lovely Lady of the Day

I would've made Lisa Arroyo a LLOD regardless of what's on her swimsuit, but the fact it's a Patriots logo makes her my new favorite model (click for full-size gallery). 

Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: Photo courtesy of 917pr
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Lisa Arroyo :: @lisaarroyo7/Instagram
Guess Who's Returning to SI Swimsuit?

Chrissy Teigen, just months after giving birth, posed for SI Swimsuit and looks as good as ever.

Shane Douglas Grades WWE Roster

Always fun to see one wrestler rate other wrestlers. Dean Ambrose deserved better.

100 Internet Photos To See Before You Die

I like the picture with the veterinarian and 500-pound cat.

Impressed With Mel Gibson's Beard

Ratings Report

I Like This Fashion Trend

Odds & Ends

Colts punter Pat McAfee officially retired from the NFL to join Barstool Sports ... My favorite name from National Signing Day ... Donald Trump ripped Roger Goodell in a 2015 interview with the New York Times ... Anime fans will love this part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ... The producers of Serial are working on a new podcast that looks really good ... A website ranked the attractiveness of flight attendants and people aren't happy about it ... Five biggest organized crime groups in the world.

Puppy Bowl Preview

With Puppy Bowl XIII around the corner (Sun, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet), we got a few of the puppies to predict who will win Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons.

1:25 | Extra Mustard
Puppy Bowl puppies predict who will win Super Bowl LI

I Never Had a Teacher Like This

January's Best News Bloopers

Glorious? I Think Not

