Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Danielle Herrington; Rattlesnake in a Toilet

Andy Gray
25 minutes ago

This is Terrifying

I'm a little burned out from all the Super Bowl talk. So while it would be logical to lead Hot Clicks with a Super Bowl story two days before the big game, I'm not always a logical person. That brings us to a family in Texas, which found 24 rattlesnakes living in its home including one in the toilet. I can't think of anything worse, except getting a snake caught in your ear. And since you asked, I will make a Super Bowl prediction: Patriots win 48-17.

Skip Bayless vs. Le'Veon Bell

After the Shrimp Bayless diss track, you knew Skip was going to come out firing.

Legend of Kobe Buffalomeat

Learn more about college football's newest legend.

Danielle Herrington: Lovely Lady of the Day

Danielle Herrington, who is straight outta Compton, is the newest member of the SI Swimsuit family. Expect to see a lot more of her in the coming years. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: @danielle_herrington_/Instagram
Danielle Herrington :: @danielle_herrington_/Instagram
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: @danielle_herrington_/Instagram
Danielle Herrington :: @danielle_herrington_/Instagram
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington :: Trump Models
Danielle Herrington: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

Dogs in Denim

An Australian woman quit her job in fashion to create a line of denim for dogs. And since you're wondering, I definitely think Larry would look good in denim.

Small Fox, Big Ears

As you can tell, I'm covering all the hard news in today's Hot Clicks.

Why Are You Always Hungry?

There's a scientific reason (or you just eat a lot and need more food to stay full).

You Will Regret This

Kill This Trade!

Odds & Ends

The 10 worst Super Bowl halftime performances ... Play Super Bowl Bingo while you watch Sunday's game ... Grade A trolling by the Wizards on Nick Young ... I thought candlepin bowling was the only way to bowl until I left Massachusetts ... Good news for Argentinean sunbathers ... Ricky Gervais and Stephen Colbert got into a heated debate on Colbert's show ... Denny's tweeted about Beyonce and her fans were not happy about it.

Mean Tweet: NFL Edition

Clueless Gamer with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown's Retirement Message to Pat McAfee

Making of 'Fight Milk'

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters