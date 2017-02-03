Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Danielle Herrington; Rattlesnake in a Toilet
This is Terrifying
I'm a little burned out from all the Super Bowl talk. So while it would be logical to lead Hot Clicks with a Super Bowl story two days before the big game, I'm not always a logical person. That brings us to a family in Texas, which found 24 rattlesnakes living in its home including one in the toilet. I can't think of anything worse, except getting a snake caught in your ear. And since you asked, I will make a Super Bowl prediction: Patriots win 48-17.
Skip Bayless vs. Le'Veon Bell
After the Shrimp Bayless diss track, you knew Skip was going to come out firing.
Legend of Kobe Buffalomeat
Learn more about college football's newest legend.
Danielle Herrington: Lovely Lady of the Day
Danielle Herrington, who is straight outta Compton, is the newest member of the SI Swimsuit family. Expect to see a lot more of her in the coming years. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Dogs in Denim
An Australian woman quit her job in fashion to create a line of denim for dogs. And since you're wondering, I definitely think Larry would look good in denim.
Small Fox, Big Ears
As you can tell, I'm covering all the hard news in today's Hot Clicks.
Why Are You Always Hungry?
There's a scientific reason (or you just eat a lot and need more food to stay full).
You Will Regret This
Did this Atlanta Falcons fan just jinx his favorite team with a Super Bowl LI tattoo? https://t.co/qMg0igVdHw #buzzer pic.twitter.com/5QmTqShR26— UnitedSportsNation🏆 (@USN1337) January 24, 2017
Kill This Trade!
Miles Plumlee getting traded to the Hornets just ruined the best NBA giveaway of the year (Scheduled for 2/26) pic.twitter.com/6aA12dgTiQ— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2017
Odds & Ends
The 10 worst Super Bowl halftime performances ... Play Super Bowl Bingo while you watch Sunday's game ... Grade A trolling by the Wizards on Nick Young ... I thought candlepin bowling was the only way to bowl until I left Massachusetts ... Good news for Argentinean sunbathers ... Ricky Gervais and Stephen Colbert got into a heated debate on Colbert's show ... Denny's tweeted about Beyonce and her fans were not happy about it.
Mean Tweet: NFL Edition
NEW #MeanTweets @NFL edition with @OBJ_3 @JJWatt @DeMarcoMurray @MichaelIrvin88 @TonyRomo @Kurt13Warner @DangeRussWilson & more... #SB51 pic.twitter.com/ESTwOVXeH8— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 3, 2017
Clueless Gamer with Tom Brady
Antonio Brown's Retirement Message to Pat McAfee
Yo @PatMcAfeeShow, 🎵I will remember you 🎵 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tkb1orFX1— Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) February 3, 2017
Making of 'Fight Milk'
